Left Menu

IAF signs MoU with IIT-Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:08 IST
IAF signs MoU with IIT-Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems
Image Credit: Twitter(@dprohyd)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Madras on Wednesday to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems.

''Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems,'' the air force said in a statement here.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development, it said.

IIT Madras in partnership with the IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by the Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of the IAF's Maintenance Command, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving self-reliance, the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, at an air force station in Delhi, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022