IAF signs MoU with IIT-Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Madras on Wednesday to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems.
''Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems,'' the air force said in a statement here.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development, it said.
IIT Madras in partnership with the IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by the Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of the IAF's Maintenance Command, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving self-reliance, the statement said.
The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, at an air force station in Delhi, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 170 CSR-funded research projects at IIT Madras have led to social transformation: Officials
Madras HC sets aside Tamil Nadu health department's decision to suspend Oncologist
SC upholds Madras HC decision declaring 10.5 per cent Vanniyar quota in Tamil Nadu as "unconstitutional"
Gas turbine testing facility established at IIT-Madras
Madras HC grants divorce to man on grounds of cruelty