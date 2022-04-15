Jammu University VC meets Jitendra Singh, seeks integration of science curriculum with start-ups

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Jammu University Prof Umesh Rai on Friday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh here and sought integration of science curriculum by engaging and enrolling students of the varsity in various new student and youth-related StartUp and other projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In his first meeting with the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, after taking over as the vice chancellor, Rai requested him to engage the students from the University of Jammu in some of the futuristic science projects launched under the ministry.

Rai, who was a professor in the Delhi University before taking up his present assignment, sought integration of science curriculum by engaging and enrolling students of Jammu University in various new student and youth-related StartUp and other projects, scholarships and fellowships started by Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

Singh responded that the research in the university has to be linked with StartUps and to make the StartUps sustainable, not only the academic streams need to come together but the industry also needs to be made equal stakeholders with equal investments of resources, according to a statement by the Science and Technology Ministry.

On National Education Policy-2020, Singh said its two-fold objective is to correct past anomalies that were persistent for years and to introduce contemporary provisions which are in keeping up with the present global trends.

The minister said Jammu is fast emerging as north India's education hub.

He called for wider integration among different educational institutions of Jammu like Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of High Altitude Medicine, Bhaderwah, Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, north India's first Space Centre, Central University Jammu, among others.

