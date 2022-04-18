Two college students drown

Two students from Bengaluru, part of a college team who had come for a trip to St Mary's Island in Udupi, drowned in the sea on Monday, when they tried to take selfies, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Satish M Nandihalli of Haveri and Satish S Kalyan Shetty of Bagalkote. The body of Satish has been traced, while a search is underway for the other student.

The lifeguards at the spot had instructed the students not to venture into the sea. However, they did not heed the request and attempted to click selfies, sources said.

A group of 65 students from GKVK agricultural university of Yelahanka had arrived on Monday at the Mary's Island, the sources said.

