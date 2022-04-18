Left Menu

Two college students drown

Two students from Bengaluru, part of a college team who had come for a trip to St Marys Island in Udupi, drowned in the sea on Monday, when they tried to take selfies, police sources said.The deceased have been identified as Satish M Nandihalli of Haveri and Satish S Kalyan Shetty of Bagalkote.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:11 IST
Two college students drown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students from Bengaluru, part of a college team who had come for a trip to St Mary's Island in Udupi, drowned in the sea on Monday, when they tried to take selfies, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Satish M Nandihalli of Haveri and Satish S Kalyan Shetty of Bagalkote. The body of Satish has been traced, while a search is underway for the other student.

The lifeguards at the spot had instructed the students not to venture into the sea. However, they did not heed the request and attempted to click selfies, sources said.

A group of 65 students from GKVK agricultural university of Yelahanka had arrived on Monday at the Mary's Island, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022