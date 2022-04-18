Left Menu

Union Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday asked the Uttarakhand government to soon prepare a database of labourers of the unorganised sector to enable them to avail the benefits of central welfare schemes. Sooner such a database is prepared, the better it will be for them as they will be able to get the benefits of the central welfare schemes through the state government, the official noted.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:48 IST
Centre asks U'khand govt to prepare database of unorganised sector labourers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday asked the Uttarakhand government to soon prepare a database of labourers of the unorganised sector to enable them to avail the benefits of central welfare schemes. He was here to participate in a camp organised under the auspices of the state labour department. ''Sooner such a database is prepared, the better it will be for them as they will be able to get the benefits of the central welfare schemes through the state government,'' the official noted. Barthwal also distributed cards of central schemes to the labourers present at the camp. Assistant Labour Commissioner of Rishikesh, K K Gupta said 237 labourers were made beneficiaries of the schemes at the camp.

