Demolition drive in Jahangirpuri ‘vengeful abuse’ of state power: SIO

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has termed the demolition drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area as ''vengeful abuse of state power''.

Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence, bulldozers rolled into the troubled area on Wednesday morning and tore down several structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The SIO, along with other student groups that included Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Forum, Campus Front of India and All India Students Association, protested against the demolition drive at Delhi University, SIO national president Mohammad Salman Ahmad said in a statement.

Around 100 students gathered at the gate no. 4 of the university's arts faculty with placards and raised slogans against the high-handedness of police and the civic body, he said.

Following the bulldozing of some properties in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, a delegation of SIO and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind national leaders visited the area. While they were prevented from visiting the demolished sites, they inspected the mosque and surroundings and met with the residents of the locality, the statement said. ''The coercive ramming down of Muslim properties and places of worship in Jahangirpuri and other places is a vengeful abuse of state power and an appalling naked display of vitriol. The sheer trampling of due process hints at the onset of an apartheid regime. SIO calls for a collective fight against this mockery of justice and bulldozing of our societal conscience. We will continue to stand with all who resist this brazen abuse of state power,'' the statement said.

