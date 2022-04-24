Left Menu

School manager held in UP exam paper leak case, total arrests climb to over 50

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-04-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A school manager has been arrested in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's English paper leak case, police said on Sunday.

Pandit Harihar Baba Inter College manager Awadhraj Pandey was arrested on Saturday in the case, SHO, Nagral, Devendra Dubey said.

Police have so far arrested over 50 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals, in connection with the paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Board's class 12 English question paper on March 30. Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra is among those arrested in the case.

