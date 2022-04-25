SFI stages protest against Ambedkar University administration for 'disrupting' peace march

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest against the Ambedkar University (AUD) administration here on Monday for allegedly disrupting its peace march last week.

In a statement, the SFI said the march to the vice-chancellor's office was organised to demand to talk to her about the administration's actions.

Representatives of the university administration told the members of the Left-affiliated students' body that the VC was out of station due to official engagements.

''We unconditionally condemn the irresponsible behaviour of the AUD administration. They are very conveniently unavailable whenever the students demand any form of justice for their own university. The registrar and the proctor will be held responsible for their actions and our struggle will continue till that happens,'' said Anil, the president of the SFI AUD Kashmere Gate unit.

Following the protest staged by the SFI on Monday, the VC office has promised to meet the students by Thursday.

''The SFI and other student organisations have decided that the issue will be escalated to the chief minister's office if it is not resolved by Thursday,'' a member of the Left-affiliated students' body said.

On disrupting the peace march last week, the university, in a statement, had said it respects the right of the students over their campus and is also not against a peace or protest march.

''However, there were reports that outsiders may be present in the march and cause disturbance in the university and also interrupt classes. During the march, it was observed that outsiders were present on the campus and were engaged in sloganeering. Therefore, as a preventive measure, the sloganeering and the march had to be discontinued. The present circumstances do not warrant that the university takes any risk,'' the statement had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)