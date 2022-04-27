Left Menu

MHA cancels FCRA licence of 2 Odisha-based NGOs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST
MHA cancels FCRA licence of 2 Odisha-based NGOs
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday cancelled the FCRA registration of two Odisha-based NGOs for allegedly violating various provisions of the law, officials said.

The Heavenly Grace Ministries and the Peoples Organisation For Empowerment Of Tribals (POET) have been barred from receiving funds from abroad.

The two NGOs allegedly violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 leading to cancellation of their licence granted under the law, a home ministry official said.

The Heavenly Grace Ministries was established in 2001 and works primarily in the domain of employment, housing, education and child and youth development.

The POET works in areas of child care, education, literacy, health, vocational training, rural development and poverty alleviation.

Two days ago, the home ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of two other NGOs — Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide (AAWW).

The government had cancelled FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of the law in the last five years — between 2017 and 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022