Woman accuses Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale of rape

A 26-year-old woman on Thursday accused Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale of rape, police said, a charge denied by the parliamentarian.

The woman lodged a complaint of rape against Shewale at the Sakinaka Police station in suburban Mumbai, an official said.

According to the official, no FIR has been registered so far and the police were yet to start a probe into the complaint.

Shewale issued a statement denying the rape charge and termed the complaint as a conspiracy aimed at maligning his political image.

The Member of Parliament from Mumbai South Central maintained he was ready to face any police investigation and said people behind the conspiracy will be exposed.

