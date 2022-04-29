CUET to provide equal opportunity to all candidates, says DU VC

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide equal opportunity to candidates across the country and will be beneficial for all, said DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday.

Addressing a webinar, he flagged the problems with the merit-based system, which has been discontinued, saying different boards have different marking patterns which led to a disparity.

''CUET is a new system. This is the first time Delhi University is carrying out exams under it. Till now, we had a merit-based system that was solely based on the marks got in class 12 exams.

''However, that system had a few issues. Different boards have different marking patterns and that led to disparity,'' he said The webinar was held to apprise students about the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate courses under the CUET.

''The new system provides an equal opportunity to every individual. This is for the benefit of people living in any part of the country. It is beneficial for a person from rural as well as urban areas,'' the DU vice-chancellor said.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta, Dean, admissions, Haneet Gandhi and joint dean, admission, Professor Sanjeev Singh attended the webinar. Earlier this month, Singh announced that admissions to undergraduate courses at the Delhi University will be held through the CUET which has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central universities in India. Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was based on marks got in class 12 board exams.

The Delhi University has initiated various activities to help prospective students about CUET, including setting up a dedicated website.

The website to spread awareness about CUET is already live and it has all information related to admissions. Video tutorials have also been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022.

The registration for the CUET for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities commenced on April 6. The exam will computer-based.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)