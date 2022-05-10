Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM NATION: DEL77 LDALL SEDITION SC seeks Centre's stand on keeping pending sedition cases in abeyance and future cases till govt's re-examination of the colonial law is over; wants reply on Wednesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance to protect the interests of citizens already booked and not registering fresh cases till the government's re-examination of the colonial-era penal law is over. It wanted a response on Wednesday.

DEL40 PB-LD EXPLOSION Mohali attack: Punjab CM says arrests made, promises strictest punishment Chandigarh: A day after a rocket-propelled grenade attack on the Mohali-based intelligence wing headquarters of the Punjab police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said ''some arrests'' have been made and the strictest punishment will be meted out to those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

BOM18 GJ-2ND LD RAHUL PM Modi created two Indias, one for rich and another for poor: Rahul Gandhi Dahod (Guj): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating two Indias, one for the rich and another for the poor, and claimed that the resources of the country are being given to a few wealthy people.

DEL72 HR-TEXTBOOK Cong 'appeasement' policy among reasons behind Partition: Hry board history book Chandigarh: A history textbook for Class 9, which is being introduced by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) from the current academic session, mentions Congress' ''appeasement'' policy as among one of the reasons for India's Partition in 1947.

DEL60 THAROOR-AGNIHOTRI-SPAT Tharoor and Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher spar on Twitter over 'The Kashmir Files' New Delhi: A verbal duel erupted between Shashi Tharoor and 'The Kashmir Files' duo of Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher on Tuesday after the Congress leader tweeted about the movie being banned in Singapore, drawing sharp remarks from the director and the actor who also invoked Tharoor's late wife Sunanda Pushkar's Kashmiri origins to attack him.

DEL50 JK-COURT-2NDLD HURRIYAT Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pak MBBS seats in J&K Srinagar: A special court here on Monday framed charges against eight persons, including a prominent Hurriyat leader, for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir to fund terror activities.

DEL55 LD ALL SHIV KUMAR SHARMA Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 83 Mumbai: Santoor virtuoso Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 83.

CAL24 JH-2NDLD-SOREN-EC-NOTICE Soren seeks 4-week extension from EC to reply to notice over mine lease, given 10 days Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Tuesday sought a four-week extension from the Election Commission to reply to its notice over charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour, but the poll panel gave him 10 days MDS11 KA-LD-LOUDSPEAKER Amidst Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row, K'taka issues directions on loudspeakers Bengaluru: In the wake of Azaan versus Hanuman Chalisa row in Karnataka, the State government has issued a set of directions on the use of loudspeakers and to remove them if they were not authorised by the 'designated authority.' BOM25 GA-SHAH-WATER Amit Shah was given water bottle worth Rs 850 during Goa trip: Minister Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given a mineral water bottle worth Rs 850 during his trip to Goa and it was brought from a town located around 10km away from Panaji, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik said on Tuesday.

LEGAL: LGD28 DL-COURT-TERROR Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism New Delhi: Separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017, court sources said.

LGD24 RJ-HC-JOURNALIST (RPT) Rajasthan HC stays arrest of Noida journalist Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida-based journalist Aman Chopra who was booked by the state police over a TV debate on the demolition of a temple by civic authorities in Alwar district.

LGD23 DL-HC-MARITAL RAPE HC to pronounce on Wednesday verdict on pleas to criminalise marital rape New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking the criminalisation of marital rape.

LGD26 UKD-COURT-HORSE SHAKTIMAN U'khand High Court seeks details of police horse Shaktiman assault case Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state's home secretary to submit all the details related to the assault on a police horse named Shaktiman during a clash between the police and BJP protesters in 2016 that led to the animal’s death later.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)