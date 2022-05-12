Left Menu

12-05-2022
Bharathiar University convocation on Friday
Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr K Sivan will be the chief guest and would deliver the convocation address, a release said on Thursday.

A total of 2,04,362 candidates will be admitted for this convocation. Apart from the doctoral candidates, 267 students who secured first rank in their respective disciplines at the university level will receive medals and certificates from the Governor.

The university Vice Chancellor Dr P Kaliraj will present a report on the achievements of the university and will highlight the state-of-the-art infrastructure created in the university.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and Pro Chancellor of the university K Ponmudi will also participate.

