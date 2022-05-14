Left Menu

Two labourers die of inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning factory tank: Police

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:16 IST
Two labourers die of inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning factory tank: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers hired by a factory in Akrampur industrial area here to clean its tank died of inhaling some poisonous gas while doing the work, police said on Friday.

The ACI factory workers rushed the victims, Lavkush, 35, and Raj Kishore, 50, to a hospital after they fell unconscious after inhaling the gas and were declared ''brought dead'' there, police said.

The ACI factory workers subsequently fled the hospital, leaving behind the bodies, Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said, adding the police have taken the bodies in their custody and sent them for postmortem. The labourers' family members too have been informed and the legal action would be taken on their complaints, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022