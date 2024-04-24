Left Menu

FSIB Recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for Managing Director Position at SBI

FSIB recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, currently Deputy Managing Director at SBI, for the Managing Director post at SBI. The decision follows interviews with 16 candidates. As SBI has four Managing Directors, the final decision rests with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FSIB, headed by former DoPT Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma, conducted the selection process with other members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the post of Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Singh is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI.

SBI, the country's largest lender, has four managing directors and one chairman.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) in a statement said the Bureau interviewed 16 candidates on April 23 and 24.

''Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the position of MD in SBI,'' it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

