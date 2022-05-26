State-run sports facilities in Delhi directed to stay open till 10 pm: Sisodia
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.
Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: ''News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm (sic).''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM @ArvindKejriwal
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Sisodia
- Delhi Govt
ALSO READ
Punjab Police arrested me as I asked Arvind Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured Guru Granth Sahib in state: Bagga.
I will continue to ask Arvind Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs on Saturday to discuss BJP-led civic bodies' anti-encroachment drives: Officials.
Pained by tragic fire incident in Mundka, constantly in touch with officers: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Mundka blaze: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for those injured.