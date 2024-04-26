Sena (UBT) candidate booked for unauthorized 'padayatra' in Sangli

The police have registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil for holding a 'padayatra' (foot march) allegedly without permission in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said on Friday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against Patil and three organisers, the official said.

Patil and his party workers held a 'padayatra' and paid door-to-door visits in Khatao and Bedag villages in Miraj on April 25, without obtaining permission from the assistant returning officer (ARO), thus violating the model code of conduct, he said.

Patil, a wrestler and two-time winner of Maharashtra Kesari, is pitted against the BJP's sitting MP, Sanjay Kaka Patil, in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

