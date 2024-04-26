Left Menu

Sena (UBT) candidate booked for unauthorized 'padayatra' in Sangli

Police charged Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil for an unauthorized 'padayatra' in Sangli district. The charges include disobedience and violating the model code of conduct. Patil, a wrestler, is contesting against BJP's Sanjay Kaka Patil in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, set to go to polls on May 7.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:27 IST
Sena (UBT) candidate booked for unauthorized 'padayatra' in Sangli
  • Country:
  • India

The police have registered an offence against Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Chandrahar Patil for holding a 'padayatra' (foot march) allegedly without permission in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said on Friday.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against Patil and three organisers, the official said.

Patil and his party workers held a 'padayatra' and paid door-to-door visits in Khatao and Bedag villages in Miraj on April 25, without obtaining permission from the assistant returning officer (ARO), thus violating the model code of conduct, he said.

Patil, a wrestler and two-time winner of Maharashtra Kesari, is pitted against the BJP's sitting MP, Sanjay Kaka Patil, in the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024