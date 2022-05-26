Left Menu

DSEU signs pact Delhi Prisons dept for skill enhancements of inmates

With the collaboration, the DSEU will offer different skill-based courses at Tihar Jail and award certificates upon successful completion of the program to inmates that will help them getting employed after their release, prison officials said.This skill training would enable inmates upon release to have an opportunity to respectfully integrate themselves into the society, a senior jail official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:18 IST
DSEU signs pact Delhi Prisons dept for skill enhancements of inmates
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University signed a pact with Delhi Prisons department on Thursday for training and skill enhancement of inmates to support their long term rehabilitation. With the collaboration, the DSEU will offer different skill-based courses at Tihar Jail and award certificates upon successful completion of the program to inmates that will help them getting employed after their release, prison officials said.

''This skill training would enable inmates upon release to have an opportunity to respectfully integrate themselves into the society,'' a senior jail official said. For this, DSEU would be deploying trainers to impart skill-based courses for identified groups within the jail premises, the official said.

According to officials, a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted before the launch of the courses, which will be tailor-made for the prisoners. Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel, ''This is the need of the hour and with such a strong institutionalized collaboration, we could aim at long term reform of the prisoners. ''This program will help us add various skill courses for inmates in our jails which will help them earn their livelihood upon release. This will give the inmates a better opportunity to lead a dignified life.” Under the collaboration, the university will also conduct joint workshops, seminars and conferences with leading experts for innovation in delivery of skill programs in such a unique setting, he said.

It is also intended that along with capacity building of the identified groups, specialized programs may also be run for prison staff within the jail premises. The programs at Tihar are expected to launch from July 2022, he added. DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said, ''Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release. ''Along with skill development, we will focus on providing foundational support and emotional-psychological well-being to the inmates for a more holistic learning experience,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022