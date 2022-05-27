Left Menu

Morning after wedding, woman turns up for college exam in full bridal attire

A newly wed woman turned up at a college here to take her final year BA exam in full bridal attire on Friday directly from the venue where she got married the previous night.Judavati Vaish is a resident of Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh which is adjacent to the border district of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Judavati Vaish is a resident of Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh which is adjacent to the border district of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. She is a third-year student of the Shri Pramod Ji Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Kushahra, Shahganj (Uttar Pradesh).

Vaish got married on Thursday. The bride's father Lalji Vaish said she did not want to let a whole year's work go to waste just because she was getting married.

He said he was initially worried about how the groom's side would react to this. When they arrived with a procession on Friday, Judavati told the groom about her exam.

The groom's side agreed to it and decided to start their return journey along with the newly wed couple only after the bride came back from the examination centre, Lalji Vaish added.

Manager of the college Sudhir Kumar Mishra said Judavati appeared for her Sociology exam on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

