IIMC Jammu students visit LoC to learn about life of soldiers on border

The Indian Institute of Mass Communications IIMC students visited forward areas along the Line of Control here to gain first-hand knowledge of the basic dynamics, demography, newly introduced weapon system and life of soldiers deployed on the border.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Mass Communications (IIMC) students visited forward areas along the Line of Control here to gain first-hand knowledge of the basic dynamics, demography, newly introduced weapon system and life of soldiers deployed on the border. The journalism students of IIMC's northern regional centre at Jammu visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwal-Akhnoor sector on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said here. ''This familiarisation tour was coordinated by the Public Relations Office, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and organised by Crossed Swords Division of White Knight Corps,'' he said. The students were accompanied by Director Rakesh Goswami along with other faculty members of the institute. They were introduced to the basic dynamics and demography along the LoC and briefed about the life of a soldier along with other aspects on the border, the spokesman said. ''In addition, they were also familiarised with the newly introduced weapon systems,'' he added. The students visited the forward posts and bunkers, and were briefed about the daily routine of soldiers, the spokesman said. PTI AB RDT SRY

