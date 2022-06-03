Vijaya ENT Care Centre Organizes ReVision 2020 Workshop to Educate Doctors and Students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Vijaya ENT Care Centre today organized its International Live Revision Otological Surgery Workshop ReVision 2020, to discuss about the various revision otological surgeries at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. The workshop also conducted a pre-conference live temporal bone dissection demonstration session called ‘Temporal Bone-anza’. The workshop which revolved around this year’s theme, “Revision Otology Surgeries” was conducted by Prof., Dr.VijayendraHonnurappa, Otolaryngologist, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center. The workshop also saw the participation of, Dr. Sangeetha R, Consultant, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center, Dr. Nilesh Mahajan, Consultant, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center, and Dr. Vinay Vijayendra, Consultant, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center, who was the course director for the Live temporal bone dissection. The conference also honored Late. Dr. A Mahadevaiah, Otolaryngologist/ENT Specialist for his immense contributions to the field of Otology and for providing mentorships to numerous doctors across the nation. The workshop also saw the discussions of many theoretical concepts and live demonstrations of surgeries to educate the delegates. Speaking on the ReVision 2020 workshop, Prof., Dr.Vijayendra Honnurappa, Otolaryngologist, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center said, “Revision surgeries are always complex and tricky and require far more experience which many of us have acquired after working on numerous cases. In many cases, the normal anatomical landmarks are lost, and the details of the previous surgeries may be inaccurate or missing. We, through ReVision 2020 not only taught doctors on how to tackle the complications of a revision surgery, but also the measures which can be taken during the primary surgery in order to prevent recurrences. This will ensure that medical resources are not wasted and at the same time, people do not have to waste their monetary resources on multiple recurrent treatments and surgeries to get cured of their condition.” Initially planned for March 2020, the workshop had to be postponed due to the COVID pandemic. “COVID-19 was a huge blow to us since we were forced to cancel this big event at the very last moment after all the arrangements had been made. We discussed briefly if we should stick to the same theme this year or choose a new topic entirely. But we all agreed that this is a topic which is vital and cannot be skipped. We also decided to retain the name ReVision 2020, even after 2 years as we wanted to be resilient and finish what we started,” added Prof. Dr.VijayendraHonnurappa. Speaking on “Temporal Bone-anza”, a Live temporal bone dissection, Dr. Vinay Vijayendra, Consultant, Vijaya E.N.T Care Center said, “The success of any good otologist can be attributed to their mastery over the anatomy of the temporal bone. The temporal bone, with all the twists and turns, provides a unique challenge to every budding otologist. The demonstration aimed to familiarize delegates, young doctors, and post-graduate students to assimilate the intricacies of various ear surgeries which will help them lay a strong foundation to become wonderful ear surgeons in the future.” ReVision 2020 saw the participation of over 800 participants comprising Senior and Junior ENT Doctors, postgraduate students from all over the country. Prof. Vijayendra and team also released a high quality oto-endoscopic diagnostic colour atlas entitled “Otology Demystified” during the event. “The book contains an archive of over 10,000 images of all the common and rare ear pathologies collected over the past decade which will be a great asset for every ENT surgeon and will guide them in their diagnosis,” he added. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)