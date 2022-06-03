Udhampur: Diversion of road passing through northern headquarters temporary, says Army

The diversion of a road passing through the northern command headquarters in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir is temporary, a defence spokesman said on Friday, requesting cooperation of local population in maintenance of law and order.

A statement was issued after the residents of Magaini-Kotli carried out a protest in front of Tiger hill gate on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near the cantonment area against the closure of the road passing through the northern command.

"It is brought to the notice of all that the road was not closed but traffic was diverted due to security reasons in wake of the recent killings in the Union Territory of J&K and intelligence reports about threats to local population of Udhampur," the spokesman said quoting a joint statement issued by northern command and civil administration.

He said it is clarified that the diversion is not permanent and the decision with respect to security requirements will be reviewed on June 4 in conjunction with civil administration and unless the situation is critical, the traffic will be restored.

"Security measures of this nature are temporary and traffic is always restored as soon as the situation normalizes. The civil population, media and political organizations are requested to co-operate in keeping all of us safe and in the maintenance of law and order," the spokesman said.

