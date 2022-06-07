New year 7-13 school to be developed in Hamilton suburb of Melville

A new year 7-13 school will be developed in the Hamilton suburb of Melville, Acting Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today.

"I'm delighted to announce this decision following extensive public consultation on the future of education in Melville," Jan Tinetti said.

"The Government has carefully considered the feedback on options for the future of schooling in the area, from staff, students, whānau, iwi and other stakeholders.

"It has been agreed that a new school should be developed on the existing sites of Melville Intermediate School and Melville High School.

"This will help ensure it has the space for expected growth in the area, that it will be a place parents want to send their children to school and that a new direction can be set for the school by the establishment board.

"It is important that mana whenua are involved on the establishment board, so at least one board member space will be a Ngaati Maahanga representative, and one a Ngaati Wairere representative.

"This will strengthen the education offering and allow further partnership with iwi to improve outcomes for Māori students and all young people in the area," Jan Tinetti said.

Scoping work for the development will begin this year, and the intermediate and high school will officially close in January 2024, with the new school to open in the existing school buildings for the first term of 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)