Left Menu

Maha: Civil service aspirant commits suicide after failing to clear UPSC exam

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:12 IST
Maha: Civil service aspirant commits suicide after failing to clear UPSC exam
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly committed suicide here in Maharashtra after failing thrice to clear the UPSC exam, police said on Tuesday.

Blesson Puddu Chako, a resident of Jaripatka area in Nagpur, hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet when he was alone at his home on Sunday, they said.

After completing B.Tech, Chako had started preparing for the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But, he had failed to clear the exam thrice and apparently got depressed, an official from Jaripatka police station said.

On Sunday morning, Chako took the extreme step after his father, a retired professional, went to a church, the official said.

The Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022