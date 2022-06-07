Make best use of technology, TN Governor tells students

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday advised students to make best use of technology and facilities available and keep themselves updated with the developments in the outside world.

The Governor, during his visit to Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary School at Muthorai Palada near here, met the students and had an interactive session with them during which he asked them to dream big and make it come true.

He responded to several questions posed by students and gave them practical tips for optimal use of time for better results, a Raj Bhavan release said here.

The students shared their dreams and sought the Governor's advice on how to achieve them.

The Governor encouraged the students to remain in contact with him through e-mail and assured them of his advice, guidance and assistance as and when required, the release said. He also held a meeting with the teachers and staff of the school and urged the teachers to involve themselves deeply in education and grooming of students.

Teachers should aspire to see to it that more and more of their students fare better and better in their performances. He said his desire was that teachers should provide timely guidance and updated information to the students with value-based education. Nilgiris district Collector S Amrith, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and state officials were present during the interaction..

The Governor also visited the Tribal Research Centre and was briefed about the ongoing activities, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)