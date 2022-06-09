Left Menu

Tunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:06 IST
Tunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian judges will extend their strike into a second week if President Kais Saied does not cancel a decree firing dozens of them, the head of the judges association said on Thursday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges last week, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges that the association said were mostly politically motivated. The strike began on Monday.

