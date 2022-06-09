Tunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings

Tunisian judges will extend their strike into a second week if President Kais Saied does not cancel a decree firing dozens of them, the head of the judges association said on Thursday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges last week, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges that the association said were mostly politically motivated. The strike began on Monday.

