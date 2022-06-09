Make Goa a national, international centre for arbitration proceedings: Sawant urges legal fraternity

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to the legal luminaries to work towards making Goa a national and international centre for arbitration proceedings.

He was speaking during the function organised by the Bar Council of India Trust to inaugurate transit campus of India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa. ''In my opinion, Goa is best suited to become an arbitration centre for both national as well as international arbitration proceedings. I hope that very soon with the efforts of everybody we will be able to have such a centre of international repute in Goa,'' the chief minister said while addressing a gathering, which included judges from the Supreme Court and the high courts.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Bhushan Gavai was the chief guest at the function, which was also addressed by Supreme Court judges Justice Surya Kant, Justice M M Sundaresh and Judge of Bombay High Court Justice Mahesh Sonak. Chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra was also present. Sawant said the Goa governmet has a vision to create an identity beyond traditional aspects of tourism, football, art, culture, etc. ''Especially during the past three years of my government, the state has experienced some glorious moments in the education sector,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the state government has passed a special law for the purpose of establishment of IIULER. ''This Act also provides for 20 per cent reservation for Goan students for admission into this university,'' he said.

Sawant said that Goa has been able to attract some prestigious institutions to the state by way of passing the Goa Private Universities Act. ''We are on the fast track path of completing NIT campus at Cuncolim. We have commenced the campus of National Forensic Science University at Dharbandora,'' he added.

Speaking about the IIULER, Sawant said that this would be the first of its kind university in the country. ''It will be the first international legal education institution in the country. This will have facilities and amenities which are of international standard and state of the art infrastructure,'' he added.

