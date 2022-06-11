Left Menu

Maha govt announces helpline to prevent child labour

Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour.

Maha govt announces helpline to prevent child labour
Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour.

“Child labour is a very unfortunate practice in the society. We need everyone's support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us,” he said.

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret. ''If children under 14 years found working instead of going to the school, people should intimate us using the helpline. The government will provide such children free education,” the minister added. PTI ND NSK NSK

