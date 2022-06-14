Left Menu

Mobile phones won't be allowed in schools, says TN Minister

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said the gadgets, if brought, would be confiscated.Though mobile phones have been a regular feature in attending online classes since the last two years due to the pandemic, there have been many distractions, too, he claimed.

PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:26 IST
Mobile phones won't be allowed in schools, says TN Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday warned students against carrying mobile phones to classes and said the gadgets, if brought, would be confiscated.

Though mobile phones have been a regular feature in attending online classes since the last two years due to the pandemic, there have been many distractions, too, he claimed. ''The young minds should be refreshed through education curriculum,'' he said.

''Students are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to schools. If brought, the phones would be confiscated from the students and would not be returned,'' Poyyamozhi said.

The Minister's warning comes a day after the schools for classes 1 to 10 re-opened on Monday.

The present move is in conformity with an announcement he made in the State Assembly (in May) that students would not bring mobile phones to classes, he said and added that a circular has already been issued to schools in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here after distributing welfare assistance to the members of the public, Poyyamozhi said arrangements have been made for non governmental organisations (NGOs) and police officials to take special classes during the first few days, especially, for classes 11 and 12.

Steps are on to upgrade infrastructure to improve the ambience in the temple of learning and also measures to recruit more teachers, the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022