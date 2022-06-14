JNUSU holds protest demanding resumption of offline classes for SIS students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding the commencement of offline classes for first-year students of the School of International Studies (SIS).

The JNU reopened its campus to resume offline classes and in-person teaching in February.

However, the students have claimed that the offline classes in the School of International Studies haven't started yet.

The protest was organised in front of the SIS Dean's office.

The JNUSU demanded that the offline classes must resume at the earliest and efforts have to be made to ensure complete academic normalcy within the campus.

''The JNU admin must no longer escape from their duties,'' said the union.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Students Federation has called for another protest to press of resumption of offline classes.

''A call for a sit-in has been made by SIS students of batch 2021. We urge the students community to participate in the sit-in large numbers,'' the DSF claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)