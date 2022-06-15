Telangana: Protest by oustees of reservoir project turns violent, cops among those injured

Left Menu

Tension prevailed in Telanganas Siddipet on Tuesday after a protest by oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir project turned violent, causing injuries to some protesters and policemen including an ACP.The residents of Gudatipalli village held a protest in front of the local MLAs camp office.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 01:16 IST
Tension prevailed in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday after a protest by oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir project turned violent, causing injuries to some protesters and policemen including an ACP.

The residents of Gudatipalli village held a protest in front of the local MLA's camp office. Some of the protesters allegedly attacked the TRS cadre and later the police when they intervened.

The situation was brought under control, the police said.

An ACP suffered head injuries after being hit with a pipe and is undergoing treatment. A few police personnel also sustained superficial injuries during the scuffle, they said.

Some villagers also suffered minor injuries when the police dispersed them. Their medical records are awaited, a senior police official said.

Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said the police did not use force or resort to lathi-charge and facilitated the peaceful protest.

The oustees themselves got aggressive and started attacking the policemen. No one was taken into preventive custody, she said.

The oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir in Gudatipally village have been demanding compensation from the government and that all their issues pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement be resolved. Compensation has been paid to the majority of the oustees, according to officials.

Police on Monday took some residents of Gudatipally village into preventive custody after they allegedly obstructed the Gouravelli project's survey work and trial run. After this, other villagers marched to Husnabad and held a dharna demanding the release of those who were taken into custody.

