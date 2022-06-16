Left Menu

Delhi University to organize 'yoga week' from June 21

A yoga camp-cum lecture will also be organized on June 22 where 1500 people will perform various asanas. A yoga camp-cum-lecture will also be organized on June 22 as part of it, said DU registrar Vikas Gupta. Yoga week is being organized as a part of the centenary celebration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:13 IST
A yoga week will be organized by the Delhi University from June 21 to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga, officials said on Thursday. A yoga camp-cum lecture will also be organized on June 22 where 1500 people will perform various asanas. The world will celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga this year on June 21.

''The university is organizing a Yoga week from June 21 to 27. A yoga camp-cum-lecture will also be organized on June 22 as part of it,'' said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.

Yoga week is being organized as a part of the centenary celebration. K P Singh, associate professor, DU Department of the library, said, ''On June 22, around 1,500 people including teachers, students, and research scholars, will gather to perform Yoga. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be the chief guest at the event.''

