Girls outperform boys in UP class 10th board examinations

Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against the latter's 85.25 percent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

The exam was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which announced the result at 2 pm. Releasing the high school results in the auditorium of UP Board here, Director of Education (Secondary) Sarita Tiwari said that a total of 11,69,488 boys and 10,53,257 girls have passed this examination. Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar stood first, securing 97.67 percent marks, while Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad stood second with 97.50 percent and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur Nagar stood third with 97.50 percent marks, he said. A total of 25,20,634 candidates appeared in the UP Board's high school examination which was conducted at 8,373 examination centers, out of which 22,22,745 candidates passed.

The pass percentage of the total examinees stood at 88.18, Tiwari added.

