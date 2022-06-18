Guj: Army aspirants stage protest over delay in written exam

Amid nationwide protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Army aspirants gathered to protest outside the recruitment office in Gujarat's Jamnagar city demanding that their written exam, which has been pending for the last two years, be conducted at the earliest.

There was heavy police deployment at the Army recruitment office in the city, as over 100 aspirants gathered to make representation to the authorities about their written exam, which has not been conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The protestors made a representation to an Army recruitment officer and left the scene after they were assured that the pending written exam will be conducted at the earliest, he said.

''These aspirants have passed the physical test, but have been awaiting their final exam that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been assured that the exam will be conducted as soon as an order is passed by senior authorities,'' superintendent of police Premsukh Delu said.

Hundreds of youths from Gujarat's Saurashtra region had appeared for the physical exam held on March 20, 2021.

According to one of the Army aspirants, they were given several dates for the final exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But although the pandemic has ebbed, no date has been announced.

''We have been preparing for the final exam for the last year and half, but it has not been conducted as yet. Our medical, physical exam has been conducted, but the Army recruitment officer said he has not received the order from the top regarding the final exam,'' he said.

