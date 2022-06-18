Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:39 IST
Govt committed towards modernisation of ESIC hospitals: Bhupender Yadav
The government is committed towards modernisation of ESIC hospitals, Union Minister of Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, the minister said two more ESIC Hospitals in the state at Ramchandrapuram and Nacharam are ready for inauguration.

The Minister said that the government is committed to the modernization of all ESIC hospitals and accordingly a new Cathlab and Nuclear medicine lab have been provided for ESIC, Hyderabad, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

He further informed that the state government has asked for land to construct 100 bedded hospitals at Ramagundam, Shamshabad and Sangareddy.

He noted that ESIC for the first time, would be starting the courses for skilling workers for the works like paramedical jobs.

In order to address chronic shortage of manpower, in a short period of eight months, 6,400 vacancies have been advertised which include more than 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty, he informed.

According to the statement, Bhupender Yadav along with MoS Labour & Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy graced the occasion as the Chief Guests and congratulated the first batch of nearly 100 students who graduated as MBBS Doctors on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

