R Kavita Rao appointed as director of NIPFP

Eminent economist R Kavita Rao has taken charge as the director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) for a five-year term.

Rao has replaced Pinaki Chakraborty.

''We are delighted to inform you that Professor R Kavita Rao has been appointed as Director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), for a five year term, commencing June 20, 2022,'' NIPFP said in a tweet.

Rao has been working as a professor at NIPFP. She holds a Masters in Economics degree from Delhi School of Economics and a PhD from Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta.

