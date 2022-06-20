ABVP, DUSU delegation meet VC, calls for setting up of 'Incubation Center' for students

A joint delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) met the university's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to set up an 'Incubation Center' to guide students in various fields.

They also urged the VC to launch the 'Earn while Learn' initiative, under which 10,000 students should be provided paid internships, the RSS-affliated ABVP said in a statement. ''The joint delegation of ABVP and DUSU held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of DU and submitted a memorandum requesting the authorities to set up 'Incubation Center' for the students of DU to get guidance in various fields,'' the statement read. ''Students will be provided internship under this scheme according to their interest in many fields including sports, computers labs, laboratories,'' the statement added. ABVP and DUSU have also taken the initiative to set up 'Incubation Centers' in all the colleges of Delhi University to develop the ideas of the students with the necessary and proper guidance by the teachers and experts of their respective field, the statement noted.

