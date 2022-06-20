Left Menu

Bengal: Gondalpara Jute Mill to reopen on July 1

The suspension of work at Gondalpara Jute Mill in Hooghly district of West Bengal will be lifted on July 1, labour officials said on Monday.The decision was taken during a tripartite meeting between the state government, mill management and representatives of 11 trade unions.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:41 IST
Bengal: Gondalpara Jute Mill to reopen on July 1
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of work at Gondalpara Jute Mill in Hooghly district of West Bengal will be lifted on July 1, labour officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken during a tripartite meeting between the state government, mill management and representatives of 11 trade unions. It was chaired by state Labour Minister Becharam Manna.

The jute mill at Chandannagar employs around 3,800 workers. It was shut since January 1 this year, with the management claiming shortage of raw jute as the main reason behind the suspension of work, the Labour Department officials said, adding production will commence after maintenance work.

The state government had earlier said that several thousand workers have been rendered jobless following the closure of a dozen jute mills because of raw jute crisis due to ''faulty'' policies of the Centre.

The administration is now trying to resolve the crisis by helping reopen the shut mills, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022