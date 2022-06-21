Nagaland celebrates International Yoga Day

Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme 'Yoga for humanity'.

The main event was held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, some 12 km south of the state capital. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom, and many bureaucrats, security personnel, and school and college students participated in the event.

Addressing the participants Kishore said yoga improves physical well-being and increases mental stability while also fighting against various diseases including asthma, blood pressure, blood sugar, etc, he said.

Yoga is like insurance for all of us, he said, adding that if one desires to have good health, regular yoga practice is a must.

The union minister expresses optimism that if everyone practices yoga daily, all will have good health free of ailments making the country healthy.

Kishore urged all to be part of yoga to remain healthy and also be an ambassador for others to join yoga.

Nagaland Health Minister Phom in his address said yoga has many health benefits and called upon all to make it an instrument to help oneself grow and keep a check on their health system.

Appealing to the citizens of the state to inculcate and imbibe yoga for healthier life, Phom said the regular practice of yoga will increase the body's metabolism to fight against epidemics and other diseases.

The state-level event was jointly organized by three government departments – Health and Family Welfare, Youth Resources, and Sports and Tourism.

