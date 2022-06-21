University of Kerala gets A++ ranking from NAAC

Left Menu

University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A with a Cumulative Grade Point Average CGPA of 3.67, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu said on Tuesday. Bindu said the University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:37 IST
University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu said on Tuesday. Bindu said the University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. In a Facebook post, Bindu said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC' accreditation. ''The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality,'' she said. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission of Government of India.

