International Yoga Day: Several thousand take part in programmes in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:07 IST
International Yoga Day: Several thousand take part in programmes in Latur
Several thousand people marked International Yoga Day on Tuesday in Latur District Sports Stadium, an official said.

Among those who took part were civic and police personnel, athletes, NGO functionaries, spiritual groups etc, he added.

It started with a rally in which students from 22 schools took part, he said, adding that separate programmes marking IYD were held in over 2,500 schools in the district.

''As the country is also celebrating Azadi ka Amrti Mahostsav to mark 75 years of Independence, one thousand students from 75 schools performed Yoga,'' the official said.

