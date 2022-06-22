Left Menu

New members appointed for Youth Advisory Group to improve education system

“I am delighted to announce that Harshinni Nayyar, Te Atamihi Papa, Humaira Khan, Eniselini Ali and Malakai Tahaafe will join the seven current members for the 2022 Youth Advisory Group,” Chris Hipkins said.

Updated: 22-06-2022 09:57 IST
New members appointed for Youth Advisory Group to improve education system
The Ministry of Education received over 200 registrations to join the Youth Advisory Group. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A ministerial advisory group that provides young people with an opportunity to help shape the education system has five new members, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said today.



"Since the first meeting in 2018, insights from this group have helped inform our work towards an education system that reflects the diverse needs, cultures and aspirations of young people of Aotearoa New Zealand."

"I look forward to hearing their experiences and ideas on education issues they're passionate about."

The 2022 Youth Advisory Group members are:

Harshinni Nayyar, Whangārei (new member)

Te Atamihi Papa, Te Kūiti (new member)

Humaira Khan, Auckland (new member)

Eniselini Ali, Auckland (new member)

Malakai Tahaafe, Christchurch (new member)

Caelan Harris, Hamilton

Jayden van Dyk, Hamilton

Daisy Tumataroa, Taumarunui

Rei Denee, Wellington

Tanin Cain, Auckland

Harlow Tran-Lawrence, Auckland

Maru Taiaki, Paraparaumu

The Ministry of Education received over 200 registrations to join the Youth Advisory Group.

"It's a great opportunity and also a commitment to be part of this group. I'd like to acknowledge and thank all of the young people who've put in the time and effort to apply," Chris Hipkins said.

"I look forward to the first Ministerial Youth Advisory Group meeting in July."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

