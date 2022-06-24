Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv tells VCs to bring out updated syllabus in sync with NEP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:48 IST
Rajasthan Guv tells VCs to bring out updated syllabus in sync with NEP
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday directed the vice chancellors to bring out an updated and a uniform subject-wise syllabus for universities that is in line with the New Education Policy by October 30.

Mishra was presiding over a meeting of the vice chancellors' of state-funded universities at Raj Bhavan here.

He suggested that a group of vice chancellors be tasked with coordinating with the Raj Bhavan in monitoring the work of bringing out the updated syllabus in a time-bound manner.

The Governor asked all universities to make sincere efforts to implement the New Education Policy in a holistic manner, including Choice Based Credit System and Credit Transfer in Universities.

According to a statement, Mishra also directed the varsities to ensure that Constitution Parks, which are being set up in all universities, are ready before the Constitution Day on November 26.

He also directed the vice chancellors to liaison with Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited, the executive agency, in order to resolve all difficulties in constructing the Constitution Parks in some universities.

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Parks in universities is that the youth become aware about their constitutional rights and duties.

He also stressed upon introducing semester system in all universities and rolling out an academic calendar.

On the occasion, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT) was conferred the Chancellor's Award for excellence in state universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022