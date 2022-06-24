Left Menu

Will make Punjab govt schools 'No. 1' in real terms: Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:48 IST
Will make Punjab govt schools 'No. 1' in real terms: Mann
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the previous regimes of ignoring infrastructure and other facilities in government schools and said the AAP dispensation will make them ''Number 1'' in real terms.

Mann's statement came during the Question Hour in the state assembly here.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, in a supplementary question, said Punjab had in 2019-20 been ranked ''Number 1'' in the ''Performance Grading Index'' by the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should admit it.

Bajwa, also the Leader of the Opposition, said AAP should give credit to teachers, the education department and the students.

In response, the chief minister took a jibe at the previous Congress regime saying merely painting the buildings from outside doesn't make them smart schools.

''Is there drinking water? Do these schools have teachers? Are there proper benches to sit? Bajwa Sahab, this is not Number 1, this is 'Jali' (fake) Number 1, we will make them real number 1,'' Mann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022