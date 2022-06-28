Left Menu

Conjoined twins in Telangana pass Intermediate exam

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:48 IST
Conjoined twins in Telangana pass Intermediate exam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a laudable achievement, conjoined twins from the city, Veena and Vani, on Tuesday passed the two-year Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) examination.

The results of the exam held last month by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education were announced today.

The conjoined twins, who stay at a state-run children's home here, passed the exam with 'B' Grade, official sources said.

They studied Economics, Commerce and Political Science (Civics), besides English and Telugu in Intermediate.

Examination was specially conducted for them at the children's home where they stay, the sources said, adding that they are tutored at the home itself.

They had completed 10th standard in 2020.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod appreciated the conjoined twins for their feat and assured them of government help in the future as well.

Veena and Vani were born in 2003, with their heads conjoined, to poor parents.

Efforts by different doctors to perform a surgery to separate them have been unsuccessful due to various reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

