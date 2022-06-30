Left Menu

Kerala govt to roll out "unique" health insurance scheme for govt employees

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:28 IST
Kerala govt to roll out "unique" health insurance scheme for govt employees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government's ''unique'' health insurance scheme for providing coverage to its employees, their dependents and pensioners will be implemented from July 1, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the scheme called Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP) intended to provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to all serving employees of the state government and pensioners at a function here tomorrow.

Talking to PTI, Balagopal said this also includes newly recruited employees and their family, part time contingent employees, part time teachers, teaching, non-teaching staff of aided schools and colleges and their family and pensioners and their spouses and family pensioners on compulsory basis, and all Civil Service officers serving under the Kerala government on optional basis.

The Minister said the beneficiary will be entitled to get the coverage of Rs 3 lakh per annum and the annual premium paid by the government will be recovered --Rs 500 per month--by deduction from monthly salary of employees and monthly gross entitlement of pensioners.

Balagopal said more than 10 lakh people are getting enrolled in the scheme and over 30 lakh people will be benefited by it. ''This is a unique scheme in the history of the country'', he claimed.

According to a Government Order, the employees, pensioners and their eligible family members covered under the scheme will avail cashless assistance for approved treatment and surgeries in empanelled hospitals being implemented through the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

The government decided to implement the scheme based on the recommendations of the Tenth Pay Revision Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022