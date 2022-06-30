Kerala govt to roll out "unique" health insurance scheme for govt employees

The Kerala government's ''unique'' health insurance scheme for providing coverage to its employees, their dependents and pensioners will be implemented from July 1, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the scheme called Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP) intended to provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to all serving employees of the state government and pensioners at a function here tomorrow.

Talking to PTI, Balagopal said this also includes newly recruited employees and their family, part time contingent employees, part time teachers, teaching, non-teaching staff of aided schools and colleges and their family and pensioners and their spouses and family pensioners on compulsory basis, and all Civil Service officers serving under the Kerala government on optional basis.

The Minister said the beneficiary will be entitled to get the coverage of Rs 3 lakh per annum and the annual premium paid by the government will be recovered --Rs 500 per month--by deduction from monthly salary of employees and monthly gross entitlement of pensioners.

Balagopal said more than 10 lakh people are getting enrolled in the scheme and over 30 lakh people will be benefited by it. ''This is a unique scheme in the history of the country'', he claimed.

According to a Government Order, the employees, pensioners and their eligible family members covered under the scheme will avail cashless assistance for approved treatment and surgeries in empanelled hospitals being implemented through the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

The government decided to implement the scheme based on the recommendations of the Tenth Pay Revision Commission.

