Govt asks states/UTs to mark Doctors Day with slew of creative ways

The Centre has suggested statesUTs ways to mark the National Doctors Day on Friday like schools arranging visits of senior students to local hospitals and encouraging them to click selfies with doctors and uploading them on social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has suggested states/UTs ways to mark the National Doctors Day on Friday like schools arranging visits of senior students to local hospitals and encouraging them to click selfies with doctors and uploading them on social media. In a communication to the states and Union territories (UTs), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health, also suggested celebrating ''Ek Shaam Doctor Ke Naam'' wherein cultural events highlighting the role of doctors may be held in medical colleges, state government and district hospitals, community health centres, and at all health and wellness centres. ''A social media campaign ''Ek Selfie Doctor Ke Saath'' can be initiated to encourage officials/general public to take selfies with their doctors and post them on their social media handles, popularizing through the hashtag #ThankYouDoctors,'' DGHS Dr Atul Goel said.

An award can be given to all practising doctors who are above the age of 75 years and the event is to be carried out at every block led by the block administration, he said. ''Schools can arrange senior school student visits to local hospitals, providing students with the opportunity to interact with local doctors,'' he said. Similarly, visits by doctors of local hospitals to schools, orphanages and old age homes can be organised to promote healthy living, COVID appropriate behaviours, and sensitise the efforts undertaken by the doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

