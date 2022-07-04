Greenko signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad to set up School of Sustainable Science & Technology

• Induct students for MTech and PhD programs from June 2023 • Accelerate R&D and contextualize education & skills for sustainable development • GSSST to evolve as Knowledge & Human Resource powerhouse for driving decarbonization & sustainable development HYDERABAD, India, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenko, India's leading energy transition and industrial decarbonization solutions company, and IIT Hyderabad signed an MoU to launch India's first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology.

The Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development. The school will be advancing knowledge in these key thrust areas: • Climate change mitigation • AI and space technology • Energy transition and industrial transformation • Circular and regenerative economy • ZeroC processes, fuels, materials, and products • Industrial ecology and net zero clusters GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, will induct students for MTech and Ph.D. in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programs. The experience gained at GSSST will be replicated at other IITs, engineering colleges, and later at polytechnics and schools.

This joint initiative demonstrates the national educational establishment's endorsement of Greenko's pioneering initiative to accelerate R&D and contextualize education and skills for sustainable development. Greenko is working in consultation with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, NCERT, and NCVET to ensure GSSST both conforms to and advances learning in sustainable science and technology.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, ''India cannot just be a consuming nation. We must innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare. In the 21st century, technology is available to ease our job, and NEP 2020 has given us the liberty to take advantage of local language with available technology.'' The Minister added: ''India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal. We have to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'' Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, said, ''The Government of India, under the leadership of Honorable PM Narendra Modi, has positioned India as a leader globally in climate change mitigation and energy transition as set out in the Paris Climate Accords. The commitment to build the technologies and skills in India for our country to attain leadership in sustainability and energy transition led to this opportunity with IITH. I would also like to thank Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honorable Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.'' Mr Chalamalasetty added: ''Greenko is honored to partner with IITH, a reputed institute, and focus on reconfiguring existing global energy transition technologies to improve efficiencies, economics, and employment in emerging economies. GSSST aims to be the knowledge and human resource powerhouse for driving decarbonization and sustainable development, and will pursue twinning arrangements with globally reputed research and educational institutes.'' About Greenko Group Greenko Group is one of the world's largest energy transition and decarbonization solutions companies. Greenko has an installed renewable energy capacity of ~7.5 GW across wind, solar and hydro capacities and more than ~10 GW of projects under development.

Greenko has invested over US$7.5 billion; with equity of more than US$2.5 billion and has raised global green bonds of over US$5.0 billion over the last 10 years. Today, Greenko produces 18 BUs (1~1.5%) of India's total energy production.

Greenko is building an intelligent, lowest cost 'energy cloud storage platform' of 50 GWh capacity to be commissioned by 2025 and expanding to 100 GWh by 2027 along with green hydrogen production systems of 10 GW capacity by 2030.

Greenko is majority owned by two of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds: the Government Investment Corporation (GIC) of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) of Abu Dhabi, UAE, along with Orix Corporation, Japan, and the Founders Anil Chalamalasetty & Mahesh Kolli.

