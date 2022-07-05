Left Menu

Sawant meets heads of Goa's top educational institutions

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:45 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday held a meeting with the heads of top educational institutions in the state, including IIT Goa.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting was held to discuss the economic and social development of the coastal state.

The deliberations were held with the vice-chancellor of Goa University, deans of IIT Goa, director NIT, director of the Goa Institute of Management, and director BITS Goa campus.

Sawant expressed his desire to partner with top academicians from these institutions to work on state-specific problems such as human capital development at the time of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the statement by the CMO said.

The chief minister sought the help of these institutes in solving the problems of society, rural livelihood, and development, sustainable development of natural resources such as forest and water, waste management, smart and sustainable development of tourism, growth of infrastructure, implementation of the New Education Policy, etc, it said.

"The heads of these top academic institutions talked about their expertise in various fields and offered to work with the state government with the ideas proposed by the chief minister," the CMO said.

Sawant advised them to identify five areas of expertise for every institute, which will be examined by the state government to partner with them on common areas of interest and priority.

The chief minister has said the state will benefit from the top-quality research work from these institutions, which will, in turn, benefit from working on real-life problems of the state, it said.

