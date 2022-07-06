Girls outshine boys in class 10 board exams in Odisha
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha announced the class 10 final examination results on Wednesday, in which 90.55 per cent students were declared successful.
A total of 5,26,818 students of 8,925 schools had appeared in the High School Certification (HSC) examination, which was held offline this year, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.
''Though last year the pass percentage was 97, the result was prepared on the basis of assessment of class 9 performance. This year, the way students have scored is praiseworthy,'' Dash said.
While 92.37 per cent of girls was declared successful, the pass percentage among boys was 88.77, he said.
As many as 8,119 students scored A1 grade, 90 per cent and above, while 54,889 secured A2 grade -- 80 to 90 percent marks, he said. Only two schools in Malkangiri and one school in Angul recorded zero result. ''1,170 schools recorded 100 per cent success,'' the minister said.
The unsuccessful students can apply online for re-checking of their results, he said.
