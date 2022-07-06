Left Menu

NIT Jamshedpur suspends classes as 13 students test COVID-positive

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:44 IST
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur suspended the classes till Friday after 13 students tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

All the victims were isolated soon after they tested positive, he said, adding that they are doing well.

The 13 students were found to be positive in a random test, which was conducted following the detection of COVID cases on the campus in Adityapur area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, the official said on Wednesday.

They are being provided with food, medicines and other essential items while being in isolation, said Sunil Kumar Bhagat, the assistant registrar.

Barring first year and some senior students, all other pupils are away on summer vacation, Bhagat said.

